Now you know how many people are reading your tweets

Twitter has introduced a new feature that allows users to see how many people have viewed their tweets, similar to the view count feature on platforms like YouTube.

The feature, available on iOS and Android, will give users insight into the reach of their tweets and help them gauge the success of their content.

According to CEO Elon Musk, over 90% of Twitter users read tweets but don’t engage with them through likes, retweets, or replies, so the view count feature could provide a more accurate picture of how many people are actually seeing and engaging with a user’s content.

However, the feature could also reveal that fewer people are viewing a user’s tweets than they thought.

The view counter is displayed alongside the number of comments, retweets, and likes in the app.

However, not every tweet will have a visible view count – tweets from Twitter circles, community tweets, and older tweets will not have the data available.