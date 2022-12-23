PTI to send reference to president seeking removal of Punjab governor

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has decided to send a reference to President Arif Alvi, seeking the removal of Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman from position after he de-notified Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that governor’s notification to de-notify Elahi had no legal value.

He tweeted that Elahi and the provincial cabinet will continue to perform their duties, and PTI leadership will send a reference to President Alvi seeking removal of Punjab’s governor.

However, President Alvi had previously stated that the governor cannot be removed from office without the advice of the prime minister.

In this regard, Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) Atta Tarar while taking to SAMAA TV, warned PTI of dire consequences if the constitution is compromised.