Punjab governor de-notifies Parvez Elahi as chief minister, dissolves cabinet

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman finally pulled the trigger on de-notifying Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in wee hours of Friday morning for not taking the vote of no confidence from the assembly on his orders.

As per the notification, the provincial cabinet has also been dissolved.

Elahi, however, will serve in the post until the new leader of the house is elected.

The notification stated, “Consequent to the facts that Ch. Pervaiz Elahi, Chief Minister Punjab refrained from obtaining vote of confidence at 1600 hrs yesterday, in line with an Order under Article 130(7) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, issued under my hand on 19th December 2022, in line with Rule 22(7) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab, 1997, and that he still has not done so even after the lapse of another twenty-four hours. I am satisfied that he does not command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Punjab Assembly, and therefore ceases to hold his office with immediate effect.”

“The Provincial Cabinet stands dissolved forthwith,” it added.

The notification further read, “In terms of Article 133 of the Constitution. Ch. Pervaiz Elahi, former Chief Minister of the Punjab is hereby asked to continue to hold office until his successor enters upon the office of the Chief Minister.”

In pursuance of governor’s orders, Punjab Chief Secretary Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal has ordered to withdraw special security protocol from Punjab cabinet and CM.

Elahi vows to go to court

Following the de-notification, Elahi termed the move as ‘unconstitutional’.

I will go to the court against governor’s move, said Elahi.

While talking to media, he also said that he expects the courts to dispense him justice, adding that the decision had been made in haste which will be reversed.