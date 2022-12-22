Verification of resignations: PTI MNAs skip appearance before NA speaker

MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) once again skipped appearance before the National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf to verify their resignations.

In the latest development, the NA speaker decided to reinvite PTI MNAs in his chamber one by one in person for verification of their resignations in pursuance of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in NA, 2007.

However, PTI insisted against the procedure and demands acceptance of tendered resignations by its lawmakers all at once, without in person appearance.

The decision of not heading to the assembly was taken during the huddle earlier today in which PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi lamented how Raja Pervez Ashraf ‘ignored’ his letter - sent earlier this month - to immediately accept their resignations.

The opposition party legislators were earlier invited by the speaker from June 6 to 10 for verification of their resignations, but none of them had turned up.