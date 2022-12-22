Increment in Islamabad UCs gets legal cover as NA approves tweaks in LG law

The National Assembly on Thursday passed The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The bill was introduced by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The amendment bill has given legal cover to increment in the number of Union Councils (UCs) in Islamabad from 101 to 125.

Now direct elections will be held for the post of mayor and deputy mayor.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jamat-e-Islami and Ghous Bukhsh Mehr opposed the bill and doubted that the move might force delay in local bodies’ elections scheduled to be held on December 31.

Also, the NA passed the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The bill was presented by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi. .