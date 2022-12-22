PIA, private airlines increase domestic fares amid holidays travel demand

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) as well as domestic private airlines have phenomenally increased their fares amid the uptick in domestic travel ahead of Christmas and new year holidays.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has failed to control the soaring fares amid widening supply and demand gap.

The one-way fare from Karachi to Islamabad of the national airline has soared to Rs36,000 while the two-way ticket between same destinations has reached Rs71,000.

Air Blue, Serene Air, Air Sial

Air Blue has increased the one-way fare from Karachi to Islamabad to Rs35,000 while Serene Air increased the ticket price of same flight route to Rs38,000.

The price of two-way ticket of both private operators has soared to around Rs65,000.

On the other hand, for Air Sial, one-way ticket from Karachi to Islamabad costs Rs45,000 and two-way costs around Rs80,000.