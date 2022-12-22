Watch Live
Pakistan

Ministers’ enclave files: PTI legislators keep enjoying perks despite resignations

Report submitted to Prime Minister's Office stated Rs500m per month being spent on incentives to PTI MNAs
Zahid Gishkori Dec 22, 2022
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

A number of MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are still residing in the government residences and enjoying the state security despite tendering resignations from the lower house of the Parliament over eight months back.

As per the investigation, as many as 94 members of PTI are still living in government houses while Parliament Lodges are still accommodation of 10 MNAs despite their resignations accepted.

PTI bigwigs like Fawad Chaudhry and Noorul Haq Qadri are among those who are still residing in the Minister’s Enclave in federal capital, Islamabad.

The Public Works Department of Ministry of Housing submitted the details to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stating that Rs500 million per month are being spent on incentives to PTI MNAs.

Former NA speaker and army of servants

It has also been learned that as many as 13 National Assembly (NA) employees are on duty of former speaker Asad Qaiser along with six drivers of the Assembly Secretariat.

PTI RESIGNATIONS

Pti mnas

Perks

