Data shows uptick in child kidnapping, molestation and murder cases in Karachi in 2022

Ten children have been molested and murdered while 251 children have gone missing in the year of 2022, the police data revealed.

The data available to the SAMAA TV showed that 233 culprits involved in such cases were apprehended by the police department.

The data further added that during the last two months, 22 such cases have also been reported to the police, wherein four children were murdered.

The police have also solved 19 cases and arrested the culprits.

Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho said that such incidents happened due to the parent’s negligence as they let go their children alone outside the home.

“The parents must keep eyes on their children in order to avoid these incidents,” he requested.

Noted psychologist Dr Moiz Khan said that parents must communicate their children to not demand things from strangers or go with them without their permission.

He said that such incidents reflect the mental illness of society.