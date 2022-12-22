Christmas cheer: PM assures minorities are safe in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday assured all minorities in Pakistan that they can live freely without any fear or threat.

Prime Minister Shehbaz was addressing a ceremony to mark Christmas in Islamabad on Thursday. His comments come in the wake of a religious freedom designation by the United States earlier this month.

He lauded the efforts and sacrifices of minorities for the prosperity of the country.

The premier accepted that minorities have faced severe threats in the past. But the sacrifices of the security forces, peace has been restored.

He also paid tribute to the security forces who resolved the crisis in Bannu where terrorists had seized the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) compound, clearance operation and embraced martyrdom.

PM Shehbaz further asserted that nobody will be allowed to forcibly convert members of minority communities, adding that all minorities are are free to practice their religion under the rights and responsibilities identified in the Constitution.

Minorities contributions in creation of Pakistan

The prime minister also paid tribute to the minorities of the country for the role they have played in the creation of the country and of working for its prosperity.

He cited example of politician Satya Prakash Singha (SP Singha) and the crucial role he played in ensuring Punjab’s inclusion in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to note that Singha was Punjab Assembly Speaker when the Assembly session met in June of 1947 to decide the question about the inclusion of Punjab in Pakistan.

The premier said that all religions speak of peace and harmony.

He wished the Christian community members in Pakistan on Christmas.

National Minority Commission

Responding to the concerns raised by the minority community leaders, the PM announced that a National Minority Commission will be created soon.

“The bill has been drafted and soon it will be tabled before the National Assembly for passage,” the prime minister said.

PM also assured to resolve the issue of the Edwards College in Peshawar in consultations with the provincial government.