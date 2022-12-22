Muhammad Amir, Ahmad Shahzad welcome back Najam Sethi

Fast bowler Muhammad Amir expressed his delight through tweet on Thursday and welcomed Najam Sethi back into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) office.

Muhammad Amir congratulated Najam Sethi and wrote he was the right man for the right job.

Muhammad Amir was sidelined by previous management of PCB and had said in the past that he would not play under them.

Ahmad Shahzad also congratulated Najam Sethi and praised him for his efforts to bring international cricket back to Pakistan in his previous tenure.

Ahmad Shahzad added in tweet that Najam Sethi always kept interest of players close to his heart and launched the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2016 as well.

In Karachi, former captain Moin Khan spoke to reporters and said the people in former set up, who lost their jobs should also be brought back.

Moin Khan said he was available for Pakistan all the time but he was also busy with his academy.

Moin added that he might consider taking the job if request though. Regarding team, he said that there should be different teams in all three formats so that the workload would be divided.