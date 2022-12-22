Govt establishes writ of state at any cost, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday asserted that the writ of state will be established in every corner of the country no matter the cost while terrorism will be rooted out.

He said this while visiting soldiers who were injured in the operation at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) compound in Bannu Cantonment. The soldiers are receiving treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday, the PM paid tribute to the courage and valor of troops who successfully cleared CTD compound from TTP terrorists’.

The security forces had killed 23 of the terrorists who captured the CTD Bannu compound while arresting five and seven had surrendered. In the three-day standoff, at least three soldiers were martyred while 10 were injured.

Accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and COAS Syed Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz said that the martyrs and their families have rendered supreme sacrifices in ensuring the safety and security of the people.

He added that his government was determined to root out terrorism in its all forms and manifestations while focusing on breaking the nexus between terrorists, their facilitators and sympathizers to achieve lasting peace and stability in the country.

PM said that the government will establish the writ of state will at all costs and that no one will be allowed to derail the hard earned gains in the war on terror, achieved through unparalleled sacrifices of the nation and the valiant armed forces.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visits injured troops at CMH Rawalpindi. PHOTO: ISPR

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had also visited the troops and hailed their courage.

Yesterday, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir had visited the troops.