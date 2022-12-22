Imposition super tax on ultra rich deferred until FY23

The imposition of a super tax on the ultra rich by the government has been deferred until the tax year 2023.

This was directed on Thursday in a verdict issued by a two-member bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) comprising Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar and Justice Agha Faisal while hearing petitions filed by some 100 applicants against the new law.

The short order issued by the SHC on Thursday noted that the petitioners had contested the constitutionality of imposing a super tax under Section 4C of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, introduced through the Finance Act 2022, over past and closed transactions.

The petitioners contended that the imposition of such a tax was “discriminatory; confiscatory; demonstrably devoid of any intelligible differentia having rational nexus with the object of classification; and amounts to impermissible double taxation,” the order read.

The court allowed the petitions to the extent of Section 4-C of the law and deferred its application until the tax year 2023.

The first provision to Division II-B in Part I of the First Schedule to the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, was declared to be discriminatory, hence, ultra vires to the Constitution.

Section 4C: Super tax on high-earning persons

(1) A super tax shall be imposed for the tax year 2022 and onwards at the rates specified in Division IIB of Part I of the First Schedule on the income of every person: Provided that this section shall not apply to a banking company for the tax year 2022.

(2) For the purposes of this section, “income” shall be the sum of the following:— (i) profit on debt, dividend, capital gains, brokerage and commission;

(ii) taxable income (other than brought forward depreciation and brought forward business losses) under section 9 of the Ordinance, excluding amounts specified in clause (i); (iii) imputable income as defined in clause (28A) of section 2 excluding amounts specified in clause (i); and (iv) income computed, other than brought forward depreciation, brought forward amortization and brought forward business losses under Fourth, Fifth and Seventh Schedules.

(3) The tax payable under sub-section (1) shall be paid, collected and deposited on the date and in the manner as specified in sub-section (1) of section 137, and all provisions of Chapter X of the Ordinance shall apply.

(4) Where the tax is not paid by a person liable to pay it, the Commissioner shall, by an order in writing, determine the tax payable, and shall serve upon the person, a notice of demand specifying the tax payable and within the time specified under section 137 of the Ordinance.

(5) Where the tax is not paid by a person liable to pay it, the Commissioner shall recover the tax payable under sub-section (1) and the provisions of Part IV, X, XI and XII of Chapter X and Part I of Chapter XI of the Ordinance shall, so far as may be, apply to the collection of tax as these apply to the collection of tax under the Ordinance.

(6) The Board may, by notification in the official Gazette, make rules for carrying out the purposes of this section.]

Division II-B Provisio 1: Where income does not exceed Rs.150 million, the rate of tax: 0% of the income

