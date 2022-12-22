After a day, Karachi bullion releases new, record-breaking gold rates

The price of gold shot up to a new record on Thursday with an increase of Rs1,850.

The price of silver also rose to an all-time high, increasing to Rs2,100.

The rates were issued a day after the bullion had closed over what Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand in a voice message had stated was a tactic to artificially inflate the market by speculators and amidst what he called was phantom demand of excess gold.

However, after the pause, new rates were issued on Thursday as regular.

The new rates showed that the price of a tola of 24-karat pure gold rose by Rs1,850 to a record high level of Rs180,650.

Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,586 to Rs154,878.

The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose to Rs141,972.

In the international market, gold was up by $7 to $1,815.

Silver price

The price of 24-karat silver rose by Rs50, to a high level of Rs2,100.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat silver rose by Rs42.87 to a high of Rs1,757.54.

In the international market, the price of silver was $23.75.