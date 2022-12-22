2nd Test Day 1: India bowl out Bangladesh for 227 in Mirpur

India scored 19 for no loss at the stumps of day one of Mirpur test match on Thursday, before Bangladesh were bowled out for 227 runs in the first innings.

Shubman Gill was not out on 14 whereas KL Rahul will resume batting on Day two for three runs.

Earlier, Ravichandra Ashwin and Umesh Yadav picked four wickets each to dismiss the hosts for 227 runs.

Mominul Haque top scored with 84 runs but other than him, none of the Bangladeshi batters stayed on the crease for too long.

First session

Earlier in the morning, Unadkat, playing just his second Test in 12 years, broke the 39-run opening stand with his maiden Test wicket.

He dismissed opener Zakir Hasan, who got a top edge that flew to stand-in India skipper Rahul at slip, departing for 15.

Ashwin had Najmul Hossain for 24 in the next over after the left-hander offered no shot to a ball that pitched outside off-stump and was judged leg-before.

India won the first Test by 188 runs but are again without injured skipper Rohit Sharma, who was replaced by Rahul.

The visitors dropped left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav – who was named player of the match in the first Test for his eight wickets – and brought in paceman Unadkat.

Bangladesh made two changes, bringing in Taskin Ahmed for the injured Ebadot Hossain and Mominul for Yasir Ali.