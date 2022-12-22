No trust motion to linger until first week of Jan: Sibtain Khan

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan on Thursday predicted that the matter of a vote of no-confidence (VONM) against Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi will drag on until the first week of January, much further than the December 23 deadline given by the PTI chief to dissolve provincial assemblies.

Sibtain stated that while the opposition parties have submitted the VONM to the assembly secretariat, the notices have yet to have served.

On the rejection of his ruling by the governor, Sibtain maintained that the Punjab Assembly Speaker’s ruling was protected by the law

However, he defended himself against the accusation that he was acting in a partisan manner, noting that protecting the chief minister against the vote was not his job.

“We have to guard the honor of Punjab Assembly as the assembly has been greatly disrespected,” Sabtain Khan maintained.

De-notifying Elahi

He further clarified that being a speaker he was fully empowered under 209-A of the Constitution and that the Punjab Governor shall not issue such unconstitutional orders of de-notification of chief executive of the province.

“The PA Speaker also represents a constitutional body. I assure you nothing will take place outside the constitution and the law,” he said.

Governor’s de-notification won’t remove Parvez as CM

Earlier on Wednesday, Sibtain had stated that any notice issued by Governor Balighur Rehman to remove Parvez Elahi as the chief minister would not effectively dislodge the provincial chief executive from his post or stop him from issuing an advise to dissolve the provincial assembly.

Speaking to SAMAA TV’s Talat Hussain on the program Red Line evening, he warned Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman against de-notifying Elahi as the chief minister.

Sibtain Khan said if the governor takes that step, he would write to President Dr Arif Alvi who would then oust Balighur Rehman from Governor House in Lahore.