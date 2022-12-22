Rupee drops further against US dollar for 14th day

Pakistan’s rupee continued its falling spree as it depreciated further by three paisas to Rs225.43 against the United States dollar in the interbank market on Thursday.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday afternoon showed that the rupee had closed at Rs225.43 against the US dollar.

After witnessing a rare day of stability on Monday, the value of the rupee slid further from Friday’s traded value of Rs224.94 to Rs225.12 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the rupee saw its value settling at Rs225.40 in the interbank market.

Open market

In the open currency market, the price of a single US dollar increased to around Rs234.40.