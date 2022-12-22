Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

Rupee drops further against US dollar for 14th day

Greenback appreciated to Rs225.43 in interbank market
Samaa Web Desk Dec 22, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: SAMAA</p>

Photo: SAMAA

Pakistan’s rupee continued its falling spree as it depreciated further by three paisas to Rs225.43 against the United States dollar in the interbank market on Thursday.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday afternoon showed that the rupee had closed at Rs225.43 against the US dollar.

After witnessing a rare day of stability on Monday, the value of the rupee slid further from Friday’s traded value of Rs224.94 to Rs225.12 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the rupee saw its value settling at Rs225.40 in the interbank market.

Open market

In the open currency market, the price of a single US dollar increased to around Rs234.40.

dollar rate

US dollar

dollar exchange rate

US dollar updates

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div