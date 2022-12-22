Joyland makes into Oscar shortlist but there is still a long road

Pakistan queer-themed movie Joyland has been shortlisted for Oscars Awards however there is still a long road.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories.

This is Pakistan’s first inclusion in Oscar’s International Feature Film category.

The directorial debut of Saim Sadiq, Joyland stars Sania Saeed along with Ali Junejo, Aleena Khan, Sarwat Geelani, Rasti Faruq, Salman Pirzada, and Sohail Samir.

Joyland became the first Pakistani movie to be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, and it also made its way to the Toronto Film Festival.

The movie won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, “queer” or feminist-themed movie. The film also won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard segment.

It won the Asia Pacific Screen Awards’ young cinema award, given in partnership with the critics’ association NETPAC and the Griffith Film School.

Some 15 films including the Pakistani movie will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 95th Academy Awards.

Films from 92 countries and regions were eligible in the category.

The release of the official nominations is in January and the shortlist will be reduced to five movies per category.

Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.