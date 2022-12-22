TikTok reveals top Pakistani videos of the year 2022

TikTok has released its annual year-end report, titled ‘Year on TikTok 2022’, which celebrates the trends, creators, and moments that have made the outgoing year a memorable one for its global community.

According to the report, TikTok users in Pakistan have enjoyed learning new tips to make their lives easier, cooking new recipes, celebrating their favorite sporting moments, and singing along to popular songs.

“We’re honoured to celebrate our global community who shaped this year’s trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022,” said Vanessa Pappas, Chief Operating Officer TikTok, in a press release.

One of the standout features of the year-end report is the “FYFaves” section, which highlights the most popular videos on TikTok in Pakistan.

At the top of the list is Hoor Mahaveera who is a popular creator known for her stunning content. In the video, she can be seen lip-syncing on a song.

@hoormahaveera 👀 2 4 sohrie! Song by @bilalsaeedmusic #hoormahaveera ♬ Intro - The Umbrella Song - Bilal Saeed

She is followed by Jannat Mirza, Pakistan’s most followed TikToker. Jannat can be seen performing on Pakistani patriotic song by Haroon, Dil Se Pakistan.

@jannatmirza Bleed green 💚🇵🇰 ♬ Dil Se Pakistan - Haroon

The video by Parizaad famed actress Mashal Khan comes in third.

The creator has gained a following for her entertaining dance and music videos.

In the video, she is performing on a song along with fellow actress Nimra khan.

@mashalllkhan @nimrakhan9 ♬ original sound - Mashal Khan

And of course, who can forget the guy who got viral during Pakistan Super League.

His name is Wasif Ghafoor who recreated the famous dance steps due to which he got famous in the first place.

@wasifghafoor65 yes I'm trending guy 🔥🥰❤️ #khelegapakistan #LevelHai #wasifghafoor ♬ Agay Dekh (Pakistan Super League) - Atif Aslam & Aima Baig

The last place was secured by the very famous ken doll dubai, in which he can be seen with Asim Azhar creating a comical video.

@ken_doll_dubai Asim bhai !! Apki cravings @asimazhar #kendolldubai #adnanzafar #viral #trending #foryoupage #kendoll #fyp #fypシ #faisalabad #pakistani #asimazhar #adnanzafar ♬ original sound - ken_doll_dubai

In addition to the “FYFaves” section, the year-end report also features a “TikTok Taught Me” section, which highlights lessons and life hacks shared by creators on the platform.

This includes makeup tutorials and mobile tips and tricks from creators like Laraib Rahim and Talha Reviews, as well as home remedies for skin care from Bia Shair and healthcare advice from Danial Ahmed.

Overall, TikTok’s year-end report for 2022 showcases the diversity and creativity of the platform’s global community, highlighting the trends, creators, and moments.