Islamabad court summons Imran Khan in threatening female judge case

A local court in Islamabad on Thursday summoned former prime minister Imran Khan on January 18 in the case of threatening a female judge.

Islamabad Civil and Sessions Senior Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim on Thursday issued notices to Imran Khan after the police submitted its challan (charge sheet) in the case.

In August, former prime minister Imran Khan had, from the pulpit of his protest container, had issued controversial remarks against Additional and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and a case was registered against him with the Margalla police station.

Initially, Imran was booked under terrorism laws but the charges were quashed on the directives of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the case was transferred from anti-terrorism court to a normal session court.

Imran had attempted to submit an apology to the judge as well.