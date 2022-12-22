KP education dept cancels winter vacations in summer zone schools

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) education department on Thursday announced waiving off winter vacations in the summer zone of the province, citing insufficient time to complete the course.

The winter vacations in the winter zone have also been reduced and the holidays will be held from January 1 to February 15.

The decision has been taken due to the loss incurred by Covid-19 pandemic.

A notification issued by KP government elementary and secondary education stated, “In the aftermath of CORONA Pandemic 2019, the working days for Academic Session 2022-23 are not sufficient to complete the course work in the schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It has, therefore been decided to waive off winter vacations in the summer zone of the province till any unusual change in the weather condition.”

It added, “Likewise, winter vacations in the winter zone have also been reduced and schools in the winter zone shall remain closed from 01-01-2023 to 15-02-2023.”

Winter vacations in Punjab

Meanwhile, Punjab higher education department has also announced closure of all public and private colleges across the province from December 24 to 31.

A notification issued in this regard read that classes will resume in colleges from January 2, while universities can continue classes and examinations as per their schedule.