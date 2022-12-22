Sedition case: Islamabad court issues bailable arrest warrant against Shahbaz Gill

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.

The warrants have been issued in the sedition case against Gill.

The court directed the PTI leader to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.2 million while ordering him to appear in person in the next proceeding.

During the hearing, the prosecutor complained about Gill’s shallow behavior.

He contended that Gill sought exemption from attending the hearing through a petition filed by a junior lawyer.

He termed this action by Gill as a ‘joke’ with the court.

After listening to these arguments, the court issued a bailable arrest warrant against PTI leader.

He was also directed to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.2 million and appear before the court in person in the next proceeding.

With these orders, the court adjourned the hearing till January 6.