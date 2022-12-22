Watch Live
Sports » Football

Rashford scores as Manchester United outplay Charlton in League Cup

Former champion advance into the Quarterfinals with an easy win
AFP Dec 22, 2022
<p>Solo effort - Marcus Rashford (L) scores Manchester United’s second goal in their 2-0 League Cup win over Burnley at Old Trafford. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Marcus Rashford marked his return from World Cup duty with a brilliant solo goal as Manchester United advanced into the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Burnley while Premier League rivals Brighton were knocked out by third-tier Charlton.

United’s first game since the World Cup was also their first since Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic departure from Old Trafford and an announcement by owners the Glazer family that they were prepared to sell the football giants.

The Red Devils went ahead in the 27th minute through a close-range finish from Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, who also featured at Qatar 2022.

Rashford, who scored three goals for England at the World Cup, doubled United’s lead against second-tier Championship leaders Burnley, managed by former Manchester City star Vincent Kompany, just before the hour mark in superb style.

The England forward went on a run from inside his own half and into the visitors’ box before drilling a shot low into the net.

