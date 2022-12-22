Fresh oil, gas reserves discovered in Sanghar

**The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday announced that it has struck oil and gas in Sanghar, as it disclosed the discovery of fresh oil and gas reserves from the Kot Nawab well in the district.

The announcement was made in a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

The notification issued by OGDCL stated that the well was drilled down to 3,000 meters where the discovery was made.

OGDCL mentioned that based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-1 in the Basal Sand will initially yield 125 barrels of oil per day (bopd), as well as 0.483 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas and 400 barrels of water per day (bwpd) through a choke size of 28/64“ with a well-head flowing pressure (whfp) of 150 pounds per square inch (psi).

According to OGDCL, this is the 11th such discovery of oil and gas in the Sinjhoro Block.

Earlier this week, a separate oil and gas deposit was also discovered in Sanghar district.

With OGDCL’s aggressive exploration strategies, it has opened a new avenue that can positively contribute to mitigating the energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources.

The discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country.