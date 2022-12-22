Wazirabad attack: ATC extends physical remand of suspects

A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Gujranwala on Thursday extended the physical remand of the suspects of the Wazirabad attack case which resulted in one killing and other casualties including former prime minister Imran Khan.

The primary suspect and his accomplices were brought to the ATC under strict security.

The court extended the physical remand of the suspects for another 12-days and handed them over to the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the incident.

This is the fourth time when the JIT has secured the remand of the prime suspect Naveed and his abettors.

The suspects will be presented before the court again on January 3, 2023.