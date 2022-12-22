Senate panel recommends amendments to anti-money laundering laws

a vast majority of anti-money laundering charges leveled against suspects were proven to be accurate during judicial proceedings, suggesting the high ratio of money laundering in the country even as a senate panel expressed concerns that that the existing rules and laws were being exploited by the powerful to get away with lesser charges.

This was expressed on Thursday during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance. The committee meeting was chaired by Senator Salim Mandviwala

In his briefing to the committee by the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), it was disclosed that some 254 cases had been filed under the Anti-Money Laundering Act over the past six years.

Moreover, he briefed that a vast majority of the anti-money laundering cases, around 300 of the 400 cases, were determined to be accurate by the judiciary.

During the meeting, member Senator Farooq Naek clarified that tax evasion and money laundering were two different things.

He elaborated that hiding money falls under the category of tax evasion.

Money laundering, he explained, meant laundering ill gotten wealth – i.e. turning black money to white.

The standing committee, however, suggested that changes need to be made to the existing anti-money laundering rules as it expressed concerns that certain statutes contained within the law were being exploited and abused with a number of loopholes.