Too early to take decision about India tours, series: Najam Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman of the management committee Najam Sethi assured that the committee headed by him will review all the decisions of previous management before making any changes.

While addressing media reporters in Lahore, Najam Sethi said it was too early to make any call on India tours and series. He said government would be consulted on the matter.

Najam Sethi also revealed PCB’s constitution from 2014 would be restored and it would take 3-4 months to restore the regional bodies after elections again.

Sethi also tweeted about cabinet’s approval of revival of 2014 constitution.

Najam Sethi also said it was not right time to make any changes in the squad for New Zealand series as it was already announced. But he would have liked to make some changes and would have approached with some new ideas.