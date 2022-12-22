India pretends to be prone to terrorism but originally facilitates it: FO spokesperson

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Thursday that India pretends to be a country prone to terrorism but is actually a facilitator and financier of terrorist groups.

While presenting the weekly briefing at the Foreign Office (FO) in Islamabad, she said that India continues to launch attacks and take lives of innocent Kashmiris.

The recent clashes in Occupied Azad Jammu and Kashmir are backed by Indian state, she added.

On the other hand, the spokesperson also condemned the ban on girls’ entry in universities in Afghanistan.

She said that according to Islamic teachings, education is a fundamental right of every individual, demanding Afghan authorities to reverse their decision.

In the briefing, she also shed light on the recent visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the United States.

She added that FM held bilateral meetings with counterparts of developing countries.

Bilawal had a very productive visit to Washington DC, as he engaged with the administration and members of US Congress too.

The main purpose of the visit was to enhance cooperation between both countries on flood relief and reconstruction efforts.

The FO spokesperson said last week, the Indian delegation once again politicized an international forum to project its agenda to target and malign Pakistan.

For the last several years, India politicized the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) process to prevent Pakistan’s exit from the Grey List and is following a similar agenda at the UN Security Council, she added.

She added “For a country that has a grandiose vision about itself and its place in the world, India has been unable to act as a responsible member of the international community that can assume new privileges that it aspires.”

Baloch said India masqueraded itself as a victim of terrorism, yet it is itself a perpetrator of repression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a sponsor and financier of terrorist groups in South Asia, including Pakistan.

“We are concerned about the rise of extremist nationalism in India and its expansionist designs for the region. We still await condemnation from the Indian leadership on the recent call for violence and assassination by a BJP leader from Bhagpat,” she said.

The spokesperson said the occupation authorities were sealing properties owned by Kashmiris including those dedicated to educational institutions offering free education to disadvantaged Kashmiris.

A property owned by Late Hurriyat Leader, Syed Ali Shah Gillani, located in Barzulla Srinagar, has also been designated for closure.

“India must be held accountable for these grave injustices. The only way to lasting peace in South Asia is by granting the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” she stressed.