PTA reveals social media is flooded with fake news

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) documents reveal that more than 7,000 links on social media platforms are still propelling fake news.

The authority has received over 15,000 complaints about fake news on various social media platforms.

While social media companies have blocked 6,000 of these links, they rejected 1,315 complaints.

However, there are still 7,711 accessible links that have not been blocked.

According to the documents, 684 accounts on Facebook and over 5,000 on Twitter are actively spreading fake news.

PTA also received complaints about 1,200 links on other platforms and 124 on YouTube that have not been blocked yet.