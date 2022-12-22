New Zealand arrive in Pakistan to play test series after 20 years

New Zealand Cricket team reached Pakistan on Thursday, their first visit to Pakistan after they abandoned the tour last year.

The Kiwis will play two Test matches and three ODI matches, which are a part of World Test Championship and ICC Super League respectively.

The visitors were presented “Sindhi Ajrak” after they reached the hotel in Karachi.

New Zealand last visited Pakistan to play test cricket in 2002 and last played ODI series in Pakistan in 2003.

Tim Southee will lead the test team of reigning winners of ICC Test World Championships whereas Kane Williamson will be skipper in ODI series.

The visitors will have rest today and will start training in Karachi tomorrow. The first test match begins on 26 December.

It will be Pakistan and New Zealand’s first meeting in any format since the semifinal of 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal, where Pakistan earned the victory and reached final.