Sedation charges: BHC orders quashing case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill

Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Thursday quashed sedation case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.

The court heard the case in this regard today.

During the proceeding, the court remarked that such cases are a mockery of the Constitution and court – and the entity being targeted must file the case itself.

Following the remarks, the court ordered to dispose of the first information reports (FIR) against Gill.

The case

Earlier, a citizen in Qila Abdullah district of Balochistan had filed FIR against PTI leader over sedation charges while previously, multiple cases on the same charges had been registered against PTI leader in other provinces.

After which, Insaf Lawyers Forum approached BHC on December 20 for case dismissal.

Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff of Imran Khan, was arrested on August 9 under sedition charges after he incited personnel of the armed forces to mutiny against their commanders.

Gill was moved to an undisclosed location after the arrest.

PTI leader had sought post-arrest bail saying that he was subjected to torture.

Adiala Jail officials and PIMS medical board confirmed that Gill was subjected to torture, the petition said adding that Gill must be released from prison until the courts give a final judgment in the sedition case.

The Islamabad High Court granted bail to Shahbaz Gill in the case on September 14, against surety bonds worth Rs0.5 million.