Lionel Messi to be honored with his own banknote after historic World Cup victory

Argentina’s Central Bank is reportedly considering a proposal to feature the face of football superstar Lionel Messi on the 1,000-Peso bill.

This is following his impressive performance in leading the nation to its third World Cup victory.

The 35-year-old captain not only scored seven goals in the mega event and provided three assists throughout the tournament, but also took home the Golden Ball award as Player of the Tournament.

The idea to honor Messi with his own banknote, which would feature his face on the front and an image of Argentina raising the trophy on the reverse, was initially put forward as a joke but has since gained serious consideration by bank officials who are fans of the sport.

If approved, this would not be the first time Argentina has issued commemorative currency, having done so after their first World Cup win in 1978, by issuing coins to celebrate the victory back then.