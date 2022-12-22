Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9 AM | SAMAA TV | 22 December 2022 Samaa News Headlines 9 AM | SAMAA TV | 22 December 2022 Dec 22, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 9 AM | SAMAA TV | 22 December 2022 Recommended Moment came and went: What does the future hold for Parvez Elahi? Too early to take decision about India tours, series: Najam Sethi France fines Microsoft 60 million euros over advertising cookies Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Indian model Uorfi Javed detained in Dubai for wearing provocative outfit ‘I regret posting that video’: Saba Faisal talks about severing ties with son online Mia Khalifa sets internet on fire with new photo from Paris