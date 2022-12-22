OnePlus 11 leak claims to have features never ever seen in Android device

The upcoming OnePlus 11 smartphone may be the most powerful Android device of 2023, according to recent leaks.

A tipster on Weibo has shared a screenshot of OnePlus 11 AnTuTu benchmark scores, which show a total score of 1,341,080, a CPU score of 295,159, a GPU score of 574,508, and a memory score of 268,112.

These numbers suggest that the OnePlus 11 will offer excellent performance for everyday use and gaming.

In addition to its impressive performance, the OnePlus 11 is rumored to have some impressive specs.

It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and more than 100W fast charging.

The phone is also rumored to have a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary camera, as well as a 16MP front-facing selfie shooter.

With these high-end specs, the OnePlus 11 could go head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which would also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

While we’ll have to wait for the official unveiling on February 7 to confirm all of the details, it’s clear that the OnePlus 11 is shaping up to be a highly-anticipated and potentially game-changing smartphone of 2023.