Federal govt appoints Aamir Zulfiqar Ali as Punjab’s new top cop

Hours after the provincial government appointed Ghulam Rasool Zahid as the new provincial police chief to replace outgoing chief Faisal Shahkar, the federal government late on Wednesday appointed senior police officer Aamir Zulfiqar Khan as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Punjab.

A notification for the appointment of Aamir Zulfiqar Khan was also issued by the Establishment Division in Islamabad.

Aamir is currently serving as the deputy director of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

He has previously served as the IGP of Islamabad Capital Territory Police.

Aamir hails from Lahore and has served as an SSP in the city.