Amid political mayhem: Rangers deployed outside Governor House in Lahore

The federal government on Wednesday issued directives to deploy the paramilitary Rangers (which operate under the federal interior ministry) outside Lahore’s Governor House to protect it from protesters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Amid political mayhem in the province over the vote of no confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and attempts by the PTI to dissolve the provincial assembly, the federal government on Wednesday directed the Punjab chapter of Rangers to deploy “sufficient” strength for protection of the Governor House.

The notification, which was issued by the Rangers Section officer Shoukat Ali Khan in Islamabad, directed the Punjab Rangers Director General to beef up security around the Governor’s House in coordination with Governor House.

The federal ministry directed Rangers troops to guard the Lahore Governor’s House as per the Section 7 and 10 of the Pakistan Rangers Ordinance 1959.

The deployment will remain in place until further orders.

Sources said the federal government took the step to avoid any untoward incident as political tensions threaten to boil over in Punjab over the dissolution of provincial assembly and vote of confidence or no-confidence motion against the Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi.

Sources told SAMAA TV that Interior Ministry have asked law enforcement institutions and government officials in Punjab to abide by the law and refrain themselves from taking sides.