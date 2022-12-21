Moment came and went: What does the future hold for Parvez Elahi?

PDM says Elahi has ceased to be CM, PTI believes Governor Rule cannot be imposed

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman had summoned a session of the Punjab Assembly for 4 pm on Wednesday where the Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi would have to face a vote of no confidence. But the hour came and went, and no session was held, nor was there a vote.

Now all eyes are on Punjab Governor Rehman and what he will do next.

Hours after the provincial government appointed Ghulam Rasool Zahid as the new provincial police chief to replace outgoing chief Faisal Shahkar, the federal government late on Wednesday appointed senior police officer Aamir Zulfiqar Khan as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Punjab.

Read the full story here: Federal govt appoints Aamir Zulfiqar Ali as Punjab’s new top cop

The federal government on Wednesday issued directives to deploy the paramilitary Rangers (which operate under the federal interior ministry) outside Lahore’s Governor House to protect it from protesters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Read the full story here: Amid political mayhem: Rangers deployed outside Governor House in Lahore

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Wednesday evening rejected a ruling of the Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan who had decided against calling a session of the provincial assembly for a vote of no confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

Read full story here: Governor rejects Punjab Assembly Speaker’s ruling on no-trust session

As the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman gears up to possibly de-notify Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, the provincial assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan on Wednesday stated that such a step would not dislodge the provincial chief executive from his post and then issue an advise to dissolve the provincial assembly.

Read full story here: Governor’s de-notification will not remove Parvez Elahi as Punjab’s chief minister: Sibtain Khan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies in Punjab, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders held the second round of negotiations over seat adjustment between the two parties ahead of the upcoming elections at the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday evening.

Read the full story here: PTI, PML-Q hold second round of seat adjustment talks

As Punjab Assembly waited for people to show up for the vote of no confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, parliamentarians of his Pakistan Muslim League –Quaid (PML-Q) gathered to express their confidence in his leadership.

Read full story here: Avoiding no trust move: Elahi secures ‘vote of confidence’ from PML-Q parliamentary party

Vacant assembly

The Punjab Assembly bore a deserted look on Wednesday as no session had been called. The ongoing session had already been adjourned until Friday.

This starkly contrasted to when a no-confidence vote was last moved in the house. Back then, hundreds of police had lined the assembly complex while the gates were sealed, and only members were allowed inside with extreme difficulty.

As the combined opposition plots to impose governor’s rule in the province after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi refused to subject himself to a vote of no confidence, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued a counter threat, stating that if the governor takes any adverse step, then the Punjab Assembly speaker will ask President Arif Alvi to remove him.

Read the full story here: PTI threatens to dislodge Governor Balighur Rehman if he moves against Elahi

In a move that will pave the way for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to nominate their candidate in the election for the next chief minister of Punjab, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said they will not field a candidate in the election.

Read full story here: ‘No difference between Hamza Shahbaz, Bilawal for me’: Asif Ali Zardari

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that if the session for vote of no-confidence is not summoned for 4pm today on the directives of Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi will cease to hold his office.

Read the full story here: Governor rule next option if no trust session not called: Rana Sanaullah