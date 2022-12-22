PTI, PML-Q hold second round of seat adjustment talks

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies in Punjab, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders held the second round of negotiations over seat adjustment between the two parties ahead of the upcoming elections at the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday evening.

Senior PML-Q leaders including Parvez Elahi, his son and MNA Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi participated in the talks from the PML-Q.

From the PTI, the talks were led by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Parvez Khattak. Fawad Chaudhry and Hafiz Farhat Abbas.

This is the second round of negotiations between the two parties on seat adjustments in Punjab for the upcoming general elections.

Both sides deliberated the possibility of adjustments on provincial assembly seats.

On Tuesday, both sides held first round of seat adjustment.

The talks are being held now as the seat adjustment are part of negotiations between the two parties over dissolving the provincial assembly, for which Parvez Elahi has to agree to send the all-important advice to the provincial governor.

Chaudhary Shujaat’s advice for Parvez Elahi

Earlier, PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain this Monday had urged his cousin and Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to resolve the political deadlock in the province.

He warned that the opposition was preparing multiple options to counter the decision to dissolve the political assembly.