Govt decides to tackle Rs1.5t gas sector circular debt

With the circular debt in the gas sector climbing to over Rs1.5 trillion, the government on Wednesday formed a 13-member committee headed by tax expert Ashfaq Tola to deal with the crisis.

A notification issued in this regard by the Finance Ministry on Wednesday stated that the committee comprises secretaries of the Ministry of Finance, power and petroleum divisions, and Securities Exchange Commission (SECP) Commissioner Abdul Rehman Warriach.

The committee also includes the chief financial officers of the Pakistan Development Fund (PDF), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL), Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), and the Central Power Purchase Authority (CPPA-G).

Resolving the crisis

The committee was given 10 days to during which it would undertake a detailed mapping of the gas sector as it stood on June 30, 2022, with a complete breakdown of the debt and penalties.

It would also come up with a comprehensive circular debt settlement plan through cash and non-cash releases.

The committee will also prepare points of legal and procedural requirements for the settlement of circular debt, the notification added.