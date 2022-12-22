Punjab CM approves controversial LDA Master Plan

Even as he was expected in the provincial assembly to face a vote of no confidence, the Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi felt the need to pay attention to more important, and more importantly what could be his last official act, as he rushed through the ‘controversial’ Lahore Master Plan 2050.

The plan, sources said, has been rushed through on the insistence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to favor blue-eyed developers and create space for the Rawal Urban Development Authority (RUDA) to bring swathes of agricultural land under urban development.

CM skips PA session, Arrives at LDA session

Pakistan Muslim Leagu-Quaid (PML-Q) sources told SAMAA TV that Elahi has been facing immense pressure from Imran Khan to approve the new master plan at any cost.

This is why Elahi took the risk of skipping the all-important assembly session to take vote of confidence as per the directions of the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman in favor of attending the session on the master plan at the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Master Plan poses serious environmental challenges

Environmentalists have already raised serious questions over the master plan and decried the move to convert green land of metropolis into brown land as illegal.

The environmentalists maintained that controversial project will ultimately increase smog risk.

Lahore master plan public hearing

Prior to its approval on Wednesday, the LDA had held public hearing for the proposed plan.

As per reports, the public hearing had been carefully orchestrated with LDA officials not raising any objections to the Master Plan nor were any such people were present to point out any deficiencies.

Hence, the public hearing was treated as a formality and disposed of as such as well.