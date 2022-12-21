Army chief hails courage of troops injured in Bannu operation

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday hailed the courage of troops who fought off terrorists who had taken over the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) complex in Bannu’s cantonment area.

In the three-day standoff, at least three soldiers were martyred while 10 were injured.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Munir visited the troops injured in the operation at the Combined Medical Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

He remained with the injured officers and troops for some time and inquired after their health.

COAS appreciated their high spirit and morale and lauded their professionalism during operation against the terrorists.

On Sunday, terrorists detained in the CTD complex managed to overpower the guards and took over the complex, holding several officers hostage.

In the initial skirmishes with security forces as they attempted to escape, two terrorists were killed while three others were arrested.

Two security forces officials were also injured.

After negotiations failed, the military conducted a precision operation on Tuesday afternoon.

During the operation, at least 25 terrorists were killed, three were arrested and seven others surrendered.

At least three soldiers were also killed while 10 were injured, including three officers and an SSG commando.