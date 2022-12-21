PTI threatens to dislodge Governor Balighur Rehman if he moves against Elahi

As the combined opposition plots to impose governor’s rule in the province after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi refused to subject himself to a vote of no confidence, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued a counter threat, stating that if the governor takes any adverse step, then the Punjab Assembly speaker will ask President Arif Alvi to remove him.

This was stated by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday.

Speaking to media in Lahore, Fawad attempted to pour cold water over the opposition’s vote of no confidence, which had been submitted in the provincial assembly secretariat on Monday.

Shortly after the motion was received in the assembly secretariat, Punjab Governor Baleegur Rehman had issued an order summoning a session of the provincial assembly at 4pm on Wednesday, December 21.

But that hour came and went as Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan had issued a ruling on the order terming it unconstitutional because a session of the provincial assembly was still underway.

After the expiry of the time to hold the session, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar held a press conference in Lahore.

They said that if Governor Rehman moves to de-notify Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the Punjab Assembly Speaker could write to President Arif Alvi – whom Rehman represents in the province – and ask him to replace the governor with one who truly represents the will of the highest office in the land.

Fawad, however, did not explain under which law was the speaker of a provincial assembly authorized to send such an advice to President Alvi.

Protest outside Governor house

Hammad Azhar announced that the party will stage a protest outside the Governor House in Lahore against his illegal order.

He added that apart from the massive protest, PTI chief Imran Khan will also address the protesters at 5pm.

Fawad said that all MPAs would be present outside the governor house.

Attempts to buy loyalties

Fawad claimed that the PPP had resorted to their old tricks and were attempting to buy the loyalties of PTI’s women MPAs.

“They were being offered Rs50 million each to not vote in the vote of no confidence,” he said.

Fawad said that they will recommend that the Punjab government imposes a ban on the entry of former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari from entering the province and disrupting democratic processes.

On the absence of an MPA from Rahimyarkhan MPA, Fawad said that if the lawmaker does not make contact with the party leadership, then they will take due action.