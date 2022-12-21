Veteran singer Bilqees Khanum passes away in Karachi

Veteran singer and famous voice of Pakistani music industry Bilquees Khanum passed away in Karachi on Wednesday.

She had been battling cancer along with multiple other health complications for some time.

Her funeral prayers will be offered after maghrib prayers in Karachi on Thursday, December 22.

Bilquees was married to Ustad Raees Khan who passed away in 2017.

Evergreen songs and ghazals: Faasle Aise Bhi Honge

Khannum sang evergreen songs to Pakistani film industry, with some of her tracks recently featured on global streaming giant Spotify as well.

Her popular songs include Faasle Aise Bhi Honge, Kuch Din Toh Baso Meri Aankhon Mein, Wo Toh Khushboo Hai, Anokha Ladla and Chaap Tilak.

She is also famous for rendition of Parveen Shakir’s “Woh To Khushbu Hai”.

Sohny Ni

Kuch Din Toh Baso Meri Ankhoon Mein