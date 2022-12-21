ECP takes notice of appointments of Karachi, Hyderabad administrators

The Sindh chapter of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday took notice of recent administrative appointments made in Karachi and Hyderabad despite a ban imposed by the commission.

The Sindh ECP wrote to the Sindh Local Government secretary and questioned the recent appointments including administrators of Hyderabad, and two districts of Karachi including Karachi East and Korangi.

The ECP reminded the local government department that it had imposed a ban on the transfers and appointments ahead of the second phase of local government elections in these areas scheduled for next month.

“The orders of the three administrators should be reversed or temporarily suspended,” the ECP stated.

Hyderabad gets new administrator

Implementing the PPP and MQM-P agreement, the Sindh government had on Monday appointed Muhammad Farooq as the new administrator of Hyderabad city for a year.

He was previously working in the Workers’ Welfare Board (WWB).

It is pertinent to note that Hyderabad deputy commissioner was managing affairs of the city as an additional charge prior to the new appointment.

This follows the appointment of the new administrator of Karachi earlier this month.

Subsequently, administrators for Karachi East and Korangi districts were also announced in keeping with the agreement.