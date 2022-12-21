Pakistan disappointed over Afghanistan’s decision to close varsities for women

Pakistan on Wednesday expressed its disappointment over Kabul’s decision to stop female students from going to universities and obtaining higher education.

In a statement issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Wednesday, Islamabad asserted that its position on the issue was clear and consistent.

“We strongly believe that every man and woman has the inherent right to education in accordance with the injunctions of Islam,” says Foreign Office.

“We strongly urge the Afghan authorities to revisit this decision,” the statement read.

Afghan govt bans female students from education

Despite the growing international condemnation, Taliban have continued to ban education opportunities for women.

In the latest move, the Afghan Interim Government Higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim announced a new measure on Tuesday, restricting access to universities for women students.

The move would take immediate effect.

The ban will remain in place until the education environment in Afghan varsities becomes more conducive for women per an interpretation of conducive environment by the hardline Nadim.

The ban further restricts women’s education in the war torn country. Girls have already been excluded from schools since the Taliban returned last year.