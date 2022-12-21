After England drubbing: Pakistan recall Hassan Ali for NZ Tests
Following an embarrassing series whitewash at home against England, Pakistan on Wednesday named its squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand with just a few, minor changes.
In the new squad, announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday afternoon, uncapped middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam has been named while fast bowler Hasan Ali has been recalled to the side.
The two-Test series against New Zealand is expected to commence at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, December 26. The New Zealand team has departed from their country and are expected to arrive in Pakistan soon
Kamran Ghulam replaces Azhar Ali
Uncapped Kamran Ghulam has been included in the side to replace veteran batsman Azhar Ali, who has now retired from international cricket.
Azhar had announced his retirement last week on the eve of the third and final Test match against England.
He had hoped to bow out with one last hurrah to help Pakistan avert an embarrassing whitewash at home, but failed to have a significant impact on the match.
Return of Hasan Ali
With pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi all unavailable due to injuries, the team management has decided to recall pacer Hasan Ali.
He will take over from Mohammad Ali.
PCB has advised Mohammad Ali and Faheem Ashraf to gain further practice by playing in the ongoing Pakistan Cup in Karachi.
Naseem Shah, who sat out the England series due to a niggle in his bowling shoulder, has been deemed fit and included in the 16-member squad.
Injured Harif Rauf skips NZ series
Haris Rauf has been excluded from the squad as he continues to recover from an injury he sustained while fielding in the first Test match against England in Rawalpindi.
Test squad:
-
Babar Azam (captain)
-
Abdullah Shafique
-
Abrar Ahmed
-
Hasan Ali
-
Imam-ul-Haq
-
Kamran Ghulam
-
Mohammad Nawaz
-
Mohammad Rizwan
-
Mohammad Wasim Jnr
-
Naseem Shah
-
Noman Ali
-
Sarfaraz Ahmed
-
Salman Ali Agha
-
Saud Shakeel
-
Shan Masood
-
Zahid Mehmood
Umpire and match referee appointments
First Test Match:
Date: December 26-30
Location: National Stadium, Karachi
On-Field Umpires: Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar
Third Umpire: Ahsan Raza
Fourth Umpire: Asif Yaqoob
Match Referee: Mohammad Javed Malik
Second Test
Date: January 3-7
Location: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
On-Field Umpires: Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar
Third Umpire: Ahsan Raza
Fourth Umpire: Rashid Riaz
Match Referee: David Boon
ODIs
First ODI
Date: January 10
Location: National Stadium, Karachi
On-Field Umpires: Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob
Third Umpire: Ahsan Raza
Fourth Umpire: Faisal Afridi
Match Referee: David Boon
Second ODI
Date: January 12
Location: National Stadium, Karachi
On-Field Umpires: Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz
Third Umpire: Asif Yaqoob
Fourth Umpire: Faisal Afridi
Match Referee: David Boon
Third ODI
Date: January 14
Location: National Stadium, Karachi
On-Field Umpires: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza
Third Umpire: Rashid Riaz
Fourth Umpire: Faisal Afridi
Match Referee: David Boon