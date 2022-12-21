After England drubbing: Pakistan recall Hassan Ali for NZ Tests

Following an embarrassing series whitewash at home against England, Pakistan on Wednesday named its squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand with just a few, minor changes.

In the new squad, announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday afternoon, uncapped middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam has been named while fast bowler Hasan Ali has been recalled to the side.

The two-Test series against New Zealand is expected to commence at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, December 26. The New Zealand team has departed from their country and are expected to arrive in Pakistan soon

Kamran Ghulam replaces Azhar Ali

Uncapped Kamran Ghulam has been included in the side to replace veteran batsman Azhar Ali, who has now retired from international cricket.

Azhar had announced his retirement last week on the eve of the third and final Test match against England.

He had hoped to bow out with one last hurrah to help Pakistan avert an embarrassing whitewash at home, but failed to have a significant impact on the match.

Return of Hasan Ali

With pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi all unavailable due to injuries, the team management has decided to recall pacer Hasan Ali.

He will take over from Mohammad Ali.

PCB has advised Mohammad Ali and Faheem Ashraf to gain further practice by playing in the ongoing Pakistan Cup in Karachi.

Naseem Shah, who sat out the England series due to a niggle in his bowling shoulder, has been deemed fit and included in the 16-member squad.

Injured Harif Rauf skips NZ series

Haris Rauf has been excluded from the squad as he continues to recover from an injury he sustained while fielding in the first Test match against England in Rawalpindi.

Test squad:

Babar Azam (captain)

Abdullah Shafique

Abrar Ahmed

Hasan Ali

Imam-ul-Haq

Kamran Ghulam

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Naseem Shah

Noman Ali

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Salman Ali Agha

Saud Shakeel

Shan Masood

Zahid Mehmood

Umpire and match referee appointments

First Test Match:

Date: December 26-30

Location: National Stadium, Karachi

On-Field Umpires: Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar

Third Umpire: Ahsan Raza

Fourth Umpire: Asif Yaqoob

Match Referee: Mohammad Javed Malik

Second Test

Date: January 3-7

Location: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

On-Field Umpires: Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar

Third Umpire: Ahsan Raza

Fourth Umpire: Rashid Riaz

Match Referee: David Boon

ODIs

First ODI

Date: January 10

Location: National Stadium, Karachi

On-Field Umpires: Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob

Third Umpire: Ahsan Raza

Fourth Umpire: Faisal Afridi

Match Referee: David Boon

Second ODI

Date: January 12

Location: National Stadium, Karachi

On-Field Umpires: Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz

Third Umpire: Asif Yaqoob

Fourth Umpire: Faisal Afridi

Match Referee: David Boon

Third ODI

Date: January 14

Location: National Stadium, Karachi

On-Field Umpires: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza

Third Umpire: Rashid Riaz

Fourth Umpire: Faisal Afridi

Match Referee: David Boon