I would have preferred if Toshakhana gifts were sold to help flood victims: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lamented that state gifts worth billions were retained from the Toshakhana by the former prime minister and first lady of Pakistan for mere millions to enrich themselves. It would have been better if money raised from selling the gifts would have been used to help flood affectees.

He said this whilst visiting flood survivors in Pir Guddu and Kot Diji towns of flood-hit Khairpur district of Sindh on Wednesday.

During his visit, he reviewed the pace of rehabilitation work in the district following flash floods earlier in the year.

National Disaster management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt General Inaam Haider Malik also gave a presentation about the work undertaken to uplift the flood affectees.

The prime minister in his address reiterated that the federal government would not leave the flood-affected people of Sindh in distress and would continue to take measures to mitigate their sufferings.

In this regard, he announced a Rs5 billion housing project for the flood-hit people of Khairpur. Land will be provided by the provincial government while the federal government would build the houses, he promised.

The prime minister said the people of Sindh have faced some of the worst challenges as a result of the floods including loss of lives, property and livelihoods.

However, he assured them that the federal government will not abandon them and will provide the provincial government with the necessary resources to help them overcome this tragedy.

He mentioned that under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), the federal government has disbursed Rs70 billion in cash grants to flood victims.

Serving the public and looking out for their welfare was the government’s top priority.

Shehbaz Sharif said the rehabilitation and reconstruction work has been completed to a large extent, however, he stressed that de-watering of the inundated areas of Dadu requires immediate attention.

In the wake of floods, he said, 20 million people including some nine million children, were in dire need of assistance from the government, adding that the situation requires resources - including food and medicines - worth billions.

PM Shehbaz mentioned that Pakistan was facing the brunt of climate change despite minimal contribution to global carbon emissions.

He lauded the Rs2.75 billion donation sent by the overseas Pakistanis for the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund and said the amount would be spent transparently for the welfare of flood-hit people.

He assured the flood-struck people that the government would construct houses for their proper accommodation. He also announced establishment of a campus of COMSATS University in Khairpur.

The prime minister also met the flood-affected people at the makeshift camps and inquired about the availability of facilities being provided by the government.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said coordination between federal and the provincial governments was critical in providing facilities to the flood-affected people who faced multiple challenges including of food security and accommodation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah mentioned the need for provision of funds to redefine and clear the natural water courses so as to minimize the chances of floods again. He also sought assistance of the federal government to help the province rectify its drainage system.

Prime Minister Shehbaz was given a briefing on the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction projects in the flood-affected areas.

It was highlighted that the areas be restored in line with the feasibility study following a rainfall of 2011-12 that outlined the natural water courses.

It was emphasized that majority of the land had been de-watered while electricity has also been fully restored in the affected areas.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik and senior officials of the provincial government were present.