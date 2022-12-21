New travel restrictions: Read this before your next flight to, from Lahore

If you were planning to fly to or from the Lahore airport in the coming days and weeks, the following information could be critical to your travel plans.

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Wednesday announced a new schedule for its flights landing and taking off from the Allama Iqbal Airport in Lahore.

A statement for the national flag carrier said that in view of the dense fog which descends on Lahore and its surrounding areas during the late evening and early morning hours in Lahore, it makes it difficult to fly from the airport.

Hence, the airlines has now decided to restrict its flight operations to and from the airport.

All PIA flights which are scheduled to land at the Lahore airport from 10 pm to 11 am will be diverted to Islamabad from Wednesday onwards until the situation improves.

While domestic flights have already been restricted, with the latest flight departing at 9:45pm (AirSial), international flights arrive and depart later at night or early in the morning.

However, now international flights arriving or departing between 10 pm to 11 am will be diverted from Lahore to Islamabad due to heavy fog and dangerous levels of visibility.

The spokesperson said that the decision was taken for the safety of the aircraft, the crew, passengers, and airport apart from preventing any inconvenience to passengers.

He assured that the decision was only temporary. Once the weather improves and there is greater visibility, international flights arriving late at night will continue to land in Lahore as per schedule.

The spokesman also requested that people who pick and drop the passengers must get information about new schedule of international flights through their hotline number 111-786-786.

They were also requested to submit their operational numbers so that the help desk can inform them about their rescheduled flights.

The decision comes after domestic airline AirSial diverted all flights to Lahore and Islamabad for 15 days between December 5 and December 20, following the closure of their airport due to runway repairs and upgrades.