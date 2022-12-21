Annual event: UN adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on self-determination

In diplomatic victory on the international stage, the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday adopted aa resolution on “Universal Realization of the Right of the People to Self-determination”.

The Foreign Office said that 72 countries from across the world had co-sponsored this resolution – primarily moved by Pakistan – which was adopted by consensus in the general assembly.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the annual resolution reaffirms unequivocal support for the realization of right to self-determination for people under foreign occupation, colonial domination, and subjugation.

“It firmly opposes acts of foreign occupation, intervention and aggression, and calls upon responsible States to immediately cease such acts,”

Pakistan has been sponsoring this flagship resolution every year since 1970.

“This annual initiative serves to draw international attention towards the plight and rights of peoples living in internationally recognized situations of foreign occupation, including in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in Occupied Palestinian Territories,” FO statement reads.

Adoption of this resolution is a reaffirmation of the inalienable right of occupied peoples to self-determination, as enshrined in international law, the UN Charter and numerous UN resolutions, the FO said.