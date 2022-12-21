‘No difference between Hamza Shahbaz, Bilawal for me’: Asif Ali Zardari

In a move that will pave the way for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to nominate their candidate in the election for the next chief minister of Punjab, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said they will not field a candidate in the election.

This was stated by former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday.

In a statement, Zardari said that he does not see any difference between his son and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and the son of PM Shehbaz Sharif Hamza Shahbaz.

He said that after Pervez Elahi is removed from the post of chief minister of Punjab, the next chief minister of the province should should be elected from the PML-N rather than the PPP.

Zardari explained that said he would not like to select the next Punjab chief minister from his party because this seat deserves a candidate f rom the PML-N because it enjoys a majority across the province.

The statement comes as the combined opposition of PPP and PML-N in Punjab seek to oust Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

They have submitted a vote of no confidence against him in the provincial assembly. Should he fail to survive it, elections for a new chief minister would be held.

In the event he avoids the vote, he will be de-notified and fresh elections for a chief minister will be held in the assembly.