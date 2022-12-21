Ghulam Rasool Zahid appointed as new Punjab police chief

The Punjab government has appointed Ghulam Rasul Zahid as the new Inspector General of Punjab Police.

The former incumbent, Faisal Shahkar has relinquished his charge as Punjab IGP and will be taking on his new assignment at the United Nations.

The Services and General Administration Department of the Punjab government notified the relinquishing of charge and new appointment on Wednesday.

Ghulam Rasul Zahid previously served as the Deputy Inspector General (Operations), in the National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) in Islamabad.

Shahkar also relinquished his charge as the Punjab IGP. He will now travel to New York to take over his next assignment as advisor of police in the United Nations.

After a prolonged vacation, he sent a letter to surrender his post to the Services secretary.

Faisal Shahkar joined Pakistan police as ASP in 1988, he has also served as Additional IG of the Special Branch for three years.

He also served as RPO in Sahiwal and Gujranwala. Moreover, he also served on UN Mission in Bosnia, Liberia, and other countries three times.

